Man who bit former partner on top of her nose sentenced to ten months at Kildare court

A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner of eight years by biting her on the nose has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, July 25.

He is charged with Section 3 assault causing harm and with breaching a safety order at an address in County Kildare in April 2018.

The man pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard the defendant bit his former partner on the top of the nose, causing her to bleed.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the victim has no lasting injuries, but said in her victim impact statement that she is conscious of the marks on her nose since.

She also said this incident has affected all aspects of her life, and that she is scared to walk to the shop now.

The court heard the defendant has 51 previous convictions, including a number of previous convictions for assault.

Representing him, Cairbre Finan told the court that his client pleaded guilty to the offence at the first available date.

Mr Finan said his client accepts his part in the incident, and that the version of events before the court was not accepted but the version of injuries was accepted.

Mr Finan said there was a “pair of them in it to a certain extent”.

Mr Finan added that his client has not come before the courts for violence against women in the past, and that a lot of his previous convictions for assault had drink or drugs involved, for which he has undergone treatment.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sentenced the man to 10 months in prison for the charge of assault, taking the charge of breaching a safety order into account.

The sentence was backdated to June 1 last.