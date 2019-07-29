Kildare woman named runner-up of RTÉ DIY show

A Rathangan woman was crowned runner-up of an RTÉ DIY show.

Hosted by PJ Gallagher, the Big DIY Challenge tasked people to upcycle pieces of old unused furniture.

Anne Casey upcycled an old bed frame into a beautiful bench, and impressed judges with her work.

The final of the show aired on Wednesday, July 23.

Anne is a housewive, and has undertaken numerous projects in her home, and she loves making use of what she has to hand, but her biggest love is PJ Gallagher.

Anne doesn’t have any power tools so she disassembled the bed and then sawed everything by hand to create the joints she needed to remake it into a bench. For the cushion, she used an old cot mattress for which she will sew together a cover.

The winner of each category bagged themselves €500, and the overall winner scooped a tidy €10,000.

The winners in each category were Maccullin Scully’s gazebo for Best Outside Project, Nick O’Donoghue’s multi-coloured children’s bedroom for his son won Best Inside Project, James Thompson’s brick pizza oven in Kilkenny won Best Small Project, Donna Warne won Best Upcycling Project for her outdoor shower room, made entirely from recycled materials.

Guy Mbunga won the unfortunate Best Fail Award for his concrete countertop which hilariously lost a leg while being moved but the always upbeat Guy stood proud receiving his prize.