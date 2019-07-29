Irish Rail appeal for owner of dog who boarded train in Newbridge
Do you know who owns this dog? Picture: Irish Rail
Irish Rail have made an appeal to find the owner of a dog that boarded a train in Newbridge this morning.
The dog made his way to Heuston Station, where he is currently being cared for by staff.
Another lost dog on the Kildare line!!— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 29, 2019
This little lad boarded this morning at Newbridge, but is being looked after by Heuston staff at present. Can we find his owners? pic.twitter.com/eSgFzyhdBD
