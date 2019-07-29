Irish Rail appeal for owner of dog who boarded train in Newbridge

Can you help?

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Do you know who owns this dog? Picture: Irish Rail

Irish Rail have made an appeal to find the owner of a dog that boarded a train in Newbridge this morning.

The dog made his way to Heuston Station, where he is currently being cared for by staff.