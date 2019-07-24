Handbag stolen from car at Kildare graveyard

A woman's handbag was stolen from her car while she visited a graveyard recently.

Gardaí say the incident took place at St Conleth's graveyard on the Rathangan Road, Kildare town last Wednesday, July 17.

At approximately 5pm, the rear right window of the woman's car was smashed and a handbag containing €300 worth of valuables and cash was taken.