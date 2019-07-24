Green light for Whitewater Shopping Centre extension in Newbridge
Glazed lobby
File photo: Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge
Whitewater Shopping Centre have been granted planning permission for a small extension to its building in Newbridge.
Kildare County Council has given the green light to build a new single storey glazed customer lobby measuring 55 sq.m.
The new structure will be located in front of the existing entrance on The Avenue pedestrian plaza, off Edward Street.
