Kildare woman through to final of RTÉ DIY show

A Rathangan woman has made it to the final of an RTÉ DIY show.

SEE ALSO: Woman attacked by dog in Naas park

Hosted by comedian PJ Gallagher, The Big DIY Challenge tasks people to upcycle pieces of old unused furniture.

For the show, Anne Casey upcycled an old bed frame into a beautiful bench.

A before and after of Anne Casey's upcycling project for RTÉ

“I love upcycling stuff, it would be a thing that I'd be into. I just hate waste, it's a shame to see something going to the skip so I try to just come up with ideas to do something with it”, Anne told the Leader.

Anne does all her work by hand, as she doesn't have the use of a workshop or power tools. Anne also had a helping hand from five-year-old grandson Oisin Moore.

“It did come out well, I was well chuffed with it in the end. There's a lot of work.”

Ms Casey is a huge fan of PJ Gallagher so when he made a visit to her home she was over the moon.

The final of the show will be on RTÉ on July 23, where the winner of the upcycling category will receive €500 and be in with the chance of winning the overall prize of €10,000.