NATIONAL NEWS: Garda cybercrime arrest in €1.5 million fake online sales scam

Garda have made an arrest as part of an investigation into suspected fake online operation in which shoppers were duped into purchasing goods online but no goods are delivered.

Gardaí say the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, in conjunction with Europol, Eurojust and other EU Police forces, have been conducting an investigation into an Organised Crime Group.

It is believed the operation involved in cyber-based frauds including bogus online sales and accommodation frauds throughout the EU.

Gardaí say the money involved is then laundered through bank accounts set up in Ireland under false names. It is estimated that in excess of €1.5m has been laundered through these accounts in the past year.

The arrest was made after three searches in the Dublin area.

False passports, details of false bank accounts, equipment (laptops, phones, prints, laminators) suspected of use in the manufacture of these false passports along with an amount of cash was seized.

One male has been arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Coolock Garda Station.

This investigation is ongoing. previous arrests were made in Finland and Ireland.



