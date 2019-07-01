TIMES GONE BY: Kildare swan drowned by dog

News reports about a cocker spaniel being killed by a swan in a lake at Bushy Park, Dublin, are a stark reminder to all dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash, not just to protect the birds but also for their dog's safety.

Most people think it was a just a fluke event but the Leinster Leader archives tell a different story.

The paper reported on June 3, 1944, that an event happened on the River Barrow which bears some startling similarities.

The paper reported that ''a remarkable occurrence took place last week when a young Cocker dog belonging to Mr Jim Keyes, Woodstock Street, Athy, while swimming behind a boat on the Barrow at Kilmoroney, was attacked by a swan which held the animal's head under the water until it drowned.

"There was a swans' nest about 30 yards from the spot where the dog was swimming at the time and although the dog made no attempt to touch it or approach nearer, it is believed that the Swan attacked as a precaution to protect the nest.''