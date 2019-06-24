Driver detected travelling at 101km/h in 60km/h zone near school in Kildare

A driver who was caught travelling at 101km/h in a 60km/h zone near a school will appear in court.

SEE ALSO: Met Eireann weather forecast says temperatures to get 'exceptionally warm' with thunderstorms this week

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver while operating a speed checkpoint on the R418 between Kilcullen and Athy.

Gardaí say the motorist was also uninsured, untaxed and without NCT.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued, and a court appearance will follow.