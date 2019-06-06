Coyote Ugly star, dancer and singer Adam Garcia to tutor Leah Moran Stage School students
Workshop for senior students this Saturday
Adam Garcia
Coyote Ugly star, singer and dancer Adam Garcia is coming to Kildare this weekend.
Leah Moran Stage School made the announcement on their Facebook page today. The Australian actor will give a workshop for the senior students this Saturday.
Garcia is also famous for his roles in the musicals, Wicked and Saturday Night Fever.
✨Exciting news ✨ #thatadamgarcia is coming to the Leah Moran Stage School this Saturday to do a workshop with...Posted by Leah Moran Stage School on Thursday, 6 June 2019
