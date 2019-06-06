June Fest Wellness Day celebrations at Ryston in Newbridge

As part of the Junefest celebrations in Kildare there will be a free to enter Wellness Day at the Ryston Centre in Newbridge.

This takes place on June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm. Admission is free but donations to Hope(D) would be welcome.

Laura and Lidwien are members of the Wellness team at this years June Fest event event offering yoga and pilates classes. As part of the June Fest activities, come and meet these local therapists and yoga/pilates teachers.

"Enjoy short mind and body treatments including massage, acupuncture, yoga, and pilates dedicated to your well being. Also there will be interesting and expert talks to help you in your everyday life. Wellness is a word that is being talked about more and more, the value of wellness being seen and this is an opportunity to discover what it is all about and to try it for yourself," said the organisers.

"This year's event is supporting Hope(D) who assist people suffering with depression."

For more information visit, www.junefest.ie or go to Facebook Newbridge June Fest Wellness Day.