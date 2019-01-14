Man allegedly stole €7,300 watch from Kildare Village

A man has appeared at Naas District Court on charge with stealing a watch valued at over seven thousand euros from Kildare Village.

At the Janaury 10 sitting of Naas District Court, Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would “reluctantly” put reporting restrictions on the case after he was told that the defendant was facing a very serious criminal charge in a higher Court.

The man, from Dublin, who is in his late thirties is charged with stealing a Breitling Navitimer watch, priced at €7,315 from Signet Jewellery in the Village on September 25 2016.

Awaiting directions

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob, for the prosecution, said that they had not yet received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed with the watch trial.

But he said the defendant was facing a major trial later this year for a very serious offence.

Sgt Jacob said the watch was not recovered.

The Court was told there were also a number of other shoplifting charges in the pipeline involving the defendant.

Judge Zaidan said he would adjourn the case until May 23 coming.

He said he was reluctant to impose reporting restrictions for the moment but did not want to cause a trial error for the very serious charge in the higher court.