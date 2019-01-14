Robertstown man jailed for ten months after stolen car crashed

A young man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, January 9 charged with the unauthorised taking of a car and possession of a knife.

Michael Tynan, 24, with an address listed as 5 Grand Canal View, Robertstown, was apprehended by gardaí as he was trying to remove a car which had crashed into a parked car on the Main Street of Robertstown on April 25, 2016.

The car had been stolen from Bluetown in Allenwood. A knife was found in the footwell of the car.

The court heard that Mr Tynan was cooperative with gardai. He has previous convictions for drink driving and other driving offences, all dating back to 2017.

Representing him, solicitor Cairbre Finan explained that all of his client’s previous convictions dated back a number of years and that he has now turned a corner in his personal life, having had a baby with his partner. Mr Finan noted that there was no indication that Mr Tynan was the driver of the vehicle.

“But it is what it is. He was complicit in so far as he was there,” Mr Finan said, adding that his client comes from a good home.

He has suffered from depression and anxiety in the past.

When the incident happened, he was 21 years old. He left school at 14 and is currently on disability.

Mr Finan expressed a fear that if his client was not working there was a chance he could fall back into crime.

Judge Desmond Zaidan jailed Mr Tynan for 10 months and disqualified him from driving for two years.