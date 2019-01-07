Kildare gardai catch unaccompanied learner driver over legal limit
Vehicle impounded
Photo from An Garda Siochana on Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare found an unaccompanied Learner driver to be over the limit while carrying out a checkpoint.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were performing Super Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint when the driver failed a roadside breath test.
Gardaí say the motorist was arrested and found to be over legal limit at the Garda Station.
The vehicle was impounded.
"Automatic disqualification to follow", said Gardaí.
