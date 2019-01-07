Kildare gardai catch unaccompanied learner driver over legal limit

Gardaí in Kildare found an unaccompanied Learner driver to be over the limit while carrying out a checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were performing Super Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint when the driver failed a roadside breath test.

Gardaí say the motorist was arrested and found to be over legal limit at the Garda Station.

The vehicle was impounded.

"Automatic disqualification to follow", said Gardaí.