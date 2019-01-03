Driver detected speeding by Kildare gardai tested positive for cocaine

A driver detected speeding by Kildare gardaí yesterday morning, January 2, subsequently tested positive for drugs.

Gardaí at Naas Roads Policing Unit say the driver was travelling at 82km/h in 60km/h zone and when stopped, tested positive for cocaine.

The driver also had no Insurance or Tax.

Gardaí say a court appearance is to follow.

