Driver detected speeding by Kildare gardai tested positive for cocaine
Car also had no Insurance or Tax
A driver detected speeding by Kildare gardaí yesterday morning, January 2, subsequently tested positive for drugs.
Gardaí at Naas Roads Policing Unit say the driver was travelling at 82km/h in 60km/h zone and when stopped, tested positive for cocaine.
The driver also had no Insurance or Tax.
Gardaí say a court appearance is to follow.
