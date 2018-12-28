Travellers Rest Kildare 2018 Truck Convoy in aid of St Brigid's Hospice

The Travellers Rest Truck Convoy 2018 takes place tomorrow Saturday December 29.

This year's event is in aid of St Brigid's Hospice on the Curragh.

"This is a very worthy charity that affects nearly every family in the locality, they are self funding and your support will be greatly appreciated," said the organisers.

"We are also carrying out street collections along the way including Naas, Newbridge, Kildare, Sallins and Clane."

Registration starts at 11am and the convoy leaves the Travellers Rest at 1.30pm. All trucks welcome, no trailers, auction and raffle on the night. Music by Toss & Turn.

Contact Paul Kearney on 087 2249471 for further details.