Kildare company wins UK award for body oil range

Kildare based artisan skincare company Baressential has launched a luxury range of organic face and body oils in time for the festive season, one of which has been shortlisted for a beauty award in the UK.

On the back of the success of its unique handmade soaps, which are ethically produced using only natural ingredients, the Co Kildare firm has produced its BE Kind range of Nourishing Body Oils and Facial Beauty Serum.

It is also offering all-new soap gift sets for Christmas.

Baressential founder Kate Park says: “The BE Kind range is the product of five years’ research and testing, carefully formulating each recipe not only to create balanced nutrient-rich elixirs but also to play with the natural colour and complex scent blends that these wonderful ingredients inspire.”

The complex serum blends for face and body are designed to soothe, smooth and feed your skin, they are absorbed quickly, leaving a sublime scent to comfort, uplift and relax.

“The BE Kind Facial Beauty Serum was shortlisted for the 2018 Skin Matters Free-from Skincare Awards in the UK.”

She added; “The new luxury gift set range offers various combinations of our soaps and body oils, all beautifully presented in an Irish handcrafted wooden box made from storm-felled beech.”

Baressential was founded in 2012 by Kate, an artist and mother who was spurred by a love of working with natural materials and a desire to create products that cut no ethical corners. The business is based in Castledermot.