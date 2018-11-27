Santa due to arrive at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park this Saturday

Santa is due to arrive at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park this Saturday for its traditional 13th annual “Lullymore Christmas” event for 2018.

A magical experience for both young and old is guaranteed as the park is transformed into a winter wonderland of family fun with some very special guests to entertain you along the way!

Your 2018 Christmas visit will include: a memorable visit to Santa and gift from the busy elves in their workshop; a festive train trip — the Lullymore Christmas Express will take you on a magical trip through ancient woodlands, glassy lakes and a beautiful peatland landscape; Christmas holograms in old style thatched cottage; crib scene in Early Christian Centre and illuminated walkway to Fairy Bower.

Animals such as Santa’s trainee reindeer, donkeys, goats and miniature horses will be in paddocks beside Indoor Centre.

Welcome Santa and his merry friends as they arrive on the Lullymore Christmas Express Road Train at 10am on weekends and 2pm from Wednesday to Friday. Santa departs for the North Pole on Sunday December 23.

Funky Forest becomes a Winter Wonderland and don’t forget to have fun with the elves, including Santa’s head Elf in Funky Forest Indoor Centre!

Snow at Lullymore

Useful Event Information:

Price – €20 per child and €8 per adult - Baby (Under 2 Years) €10 (Includes gifts)

No booking required for family visits.

OPENING TIMES:

Weekends: 10am – 6pm / Fridays 2pm – 6pm

LATE OPENINGS: Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm – 8.30pm Dec. 5th & 6th / Dec. 12th & 13th / Dec. 19th & 20th 2018. PARK & EVENT – CLOSED MONDAYS & TUESDAYS. For quieter times visit weekdays (Wednesday – Friday) or first two weekends – last two weekends expected to be busiest. 1 ADULT FREE PER CHILD TICKET ON WEEKDAYS (Wednesday – Friday) during event including late openings. Maximum stay 1.5 to 2 hours. Photos not supplied. Visitors welcome to bring their own cameras. Last admission 1.5 hours before closing (4.30pm daily or 7pm for Late Openings).