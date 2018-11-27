Naas Brownies get in touch with their artistic side
Art
Naas Brownies
A pack of brownies from Naas descended on the Moat Mall recently to create masks.
The Naas Fairy Flax Brownie’s visited Dross Evolution at Moat Mall and had a fantastic evening creating their own Kimmy Cantrell masks out of recycled materials.
Cantrell is an American artist specialising in creating faces through ceramic sculpture
Dross Evolution is a social enterprise initiative that is devoted to providing a fully equipped artistic environment for anyone to use in a creative manner.
They are passionate about promoting recycling awareness and the masks.
And all items in the shop are made from recycled materials.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on