Naas Brownies get in touch with their artistic side

A pack of brownies from Naas descended on the Moat Mall recently to create masks.

The Naas Fairy Flax Brownie’s visited Dross Evolution at Moat Mall and had a fantastic evening creating their own Kimmy Cantrell masks out of recycled materials.

Cantrell is an American artist specialising in creating faces through ceramic sculpture

Dross Evolution is a social enterprise initiative that is devoted to providing a fully equipped artistic environment for anyone to use in a creative manner.

They are passionate about promoting recycling awareness and the masks.

And all items in the shop are made from recycled materials.