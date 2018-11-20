Naas gardai investigating collision where driver was blinded by 'sun glare'

Naas Roads Policing Unit dealt with collision this morning where a driver was blinded by 'sun glare'.

According to An Garda Siochana on Twitter, no injuries were sustained during the incident.

Gardaí asking people to be extra careful when sun is low.

"Reduce your speed. Slowing down on the approach to junctions, corners and bends is critical."

