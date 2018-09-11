Ireland Rugby Head Coach, Joe Schmidt visits Newbridge school

Joe with Patrician rugby coaches, Ms Langton and Mr Burke

The staff at the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge were welcomed back on Monday August 27, with a surprise visit from Irish Rugby Head Coach, Joe Schmidt.

"As well as being a Grand Slam and European Cup winner with Ireland and Leinster, Joe is a qualified English teacher and has also worked as a Deputy Principal in his native New Zealand," said a school spokesperson.

"He addressed a number of points during his informal talk, which went down well with all in attendance."

Joe Schmidt with some of the Patrician's staff

 Joe with the new management team - Mr Scallan, Mr Cunnane and Mr Moloney

