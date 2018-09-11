Ireland Rugby Head Coach, Joe Schmidt visits Newbridge school

The staff at the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge were welcomed back on Monday August 27, with a surprise visit from Irish Rugby Head Coach, Joe Schmidt.

"As well as being a Grand Slam and European Cup winner with Ireland and Leinster, Joe is a qualified English teacher and has also worked as a Deputy Principal in his native New Zealand," said a school spokesperson.

"He addressed a number of points during his informal talk, which went down well with all in attendance."

Joe Schmidt with some of the Patrician's staff

Joe with the new management team - Mr Scallan, Mr Cunnane and Mr Moloney