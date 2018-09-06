Allenwood man in court for stripping old cars at his home

A man has agreed to pay €1,000 to the Kildangan Scout group after he pleaded guilty to breaching waste regulations at his home address at Nurney Road, Allenwood South on September 9, 2015.

He also agreed to pay €2,111 in costs to Kildare County Council.

At Naas District Court on Tuesday, September 3, Shane Byrne (25) pleaded guilty to having the waste from dismantling old cars and failing to comply with a notice. Council official, Dan Costigan, said there was worry the waste could pollute the ground water. There was no documentation as to the whereabouts of the disposed vehicles.

The house at the site, owned by Mr Byrne's mother, had burned down.

Stephen Walsh, solicitor, represeting Mr Byrne, said the site was now closed. It had been used to strip end of life vehicles.

Mr Byrne, he said, had in interest in motor sport and lived near Mondello. Mr Byrne told the court an electrical fault was the cause of the fire starting in the house.