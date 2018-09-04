Kildare judge warns public about barring order conditions

People should be aware that it is still a breach of a barring order if the person against whom it is given renters the family home or breaches conditions, even with the agreement of the the injured party, a judge has reminded the public.

Speaking at the August 30 sitting of Naas District Court, Judge Miriam Walsh was commenting in the case of a Tallaght man who has been charged with breaching a barring order in the Blessington area on August 21 last.

The man had been in custody since the incident.

His solicitor, Seamus Boyle, said there had been “good progress,” with the man and his relationship with his female partner.

Mr Boyle said he has been “getting his act together in custody” and the Gardai were agreeable to him being remanded on bail, subject “strict conditions.”

Garda Fintan Hennessy said he had been speaking to the partner and the couple were intending to seek counselling. “I’ve see a huge difference,” he said, referring to improvement in the relationship between the man and the woman.

He said the woman had “softened her stance.”

But he added that the file was still going to the Director of Public Prosecution and he hoped they would hear from the DPP in four to five weeks.

Bail was granted on conditions. The case was adjourned until November 8.