Traffic and travel update for Electric Picnic

Some 55,000 people have bought tickets to the Electric Picnic and a further 15,000 staff, entertainers and others will also attend in Laois this weekend.

The latest AA Roadwatch report says that traffic is very slow both ways on the N80 through Stradbally as festival-goers make their way to Electric Picnic.

Movement is also slow coming off the M7 at J16 Portlaoise East and towards the N80 and there here are delays heading north into Abbeyleix on the N77.

Laois Gardaí have urged people going to the Electric Picnic to be patient when arriving at Stradbally for the big event.

They also moved to reassure concertgoers and local people that they will be on hand to deal with traffic hold ups and other road issues over the coming days.

Gates opened on Thursday but Gardaí expect the bulk of the crowd to descend on the Laois village from the four corners of Ireland and beyond on Friday. READ MORE HERE.

Speaking to the Leinster Express Melvin Benn of Festival Republic praised the location, policing and the landowners.

"Stradbally is the home of the picnic and Thomas the landowner is a dream to work with. The site is beautiful, the accessibility to Dublin, and essentially across the country, is fantastic, and ultimately we are always made to feel welcome," Mr Benn said.

