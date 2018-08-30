Green light for new Newbridge Insomnia cafe

The green light has been given for a new Insomnia cafe at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

Insomnia Coffee Company has been given planning permission from the council to change the use of Unit 38 from retail to a coffee shop.

This is located on level two, close to Debenhams.

Insomnia now joins Costa and Starbucks on the second floor.

Plans were lodged on March 28 last.

The council had asked for more technical details. That was furnished and permission was granted earlier this week.