Gardaí issue warning over fake Electric Picnic tickets

An Garda Síochána is warning fans heading to Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, next weekend, Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2, 2018, to be on the lookout for fake tickets.

Fake print-at-home tickets for Electric Picnic are being sold online, they warned on Monday.

"The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources."

An Garda Síochána is also warning that third party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, today said, "We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals."

"It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources.”

