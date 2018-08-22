Milltown Foróige is back in action with new members welcome

Registration for the new Foroige year takes place on Friday August 31 in Milltown GFC hall from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and is open for all teenagers aged from 12-18 years and are in Post Primary school.

This is an amazing youth led club that organises fun and social activities and takes part in training, workshops and citizenship projects.

"We also take part in team building games, trips and events. The cost of registration is €20 per person and €30 per family and the weekly cost is €3 per person and €5 per family. We look forward to seeing all our existing members return and as always new members are very welcome," said a spokesperson.

"Milltown Foroige is 10 years in existence and has been involved in many great things over the years eg. Tidy Towns, Young People of the Year Awards, Jumping Jellybeans, and Citizenship and the Leadership for Life programme to name but a few. We worked on Fr Moore's Well and also the Garden of Remembrance in Milltown Cemetery creating a beautiful space to honour babies and victims of suicide who were buried in unconsecrated ground in times past."

The spokesperson said the club nights involve meetings with the elected committee, decision making and planning of events and fundraisers.

"We are a very sporting group and are delighted to have full access to the Milltown GFC facilities. Through funding from the KWETB and Kildare County Council, we also have excellent gaming and music equipment, along with plenty of relaxation space," she said.

"Trips and events include Stay Awakes, Farmaphobia, Music festivals, Adventure centres and other interclub events eg Foroige's Got Talent in which one of our members Tom Stapleton reached the National finals this year. A testament to the success of Milltown Foroige is the young people who having gone through their years as a member and are now returning to the club as volunteers to give back to their club and community and support the new young people and encourage them to avail of all that Foroige has to offer, " she added.

"This year alone 12 teenagers attended the Leadership for Life Programme in NUI Maynooth on all three levels. The skills they have learned will greatly benefit the club and existing volunteers. We have also been very fortunate to have one member Ceire Boland as a member of the National Board of Foroige, the ideas that she has shared with the board and other clubs will greatly enhance the development of Foroige in our area.

"We are always looking for new volunteers to get involved, to support the young people in running their club, bring new ideas and help develop the club with a new skillset. No qualifications are necessary as all training will be provided by Foroige. As with any volunteering, working with the youth in Foroige is very rewarding and I am delighted to say we get back as much as we give, and learn new things from them all the time."

If you are over 18 and would like more information please contact Mary 0879115835 or Jane the Foroige Development Officer 0867791799 or the Foroige Office, The Willows, Newbridge.