Decision due this week on plans to demolish Newbridge's O’Modhrain Hall

A decision on plans to demolish the controversial O’Modhrain Hall on Cutlery Road in Newbridge is due this Wednesday.

Vincent Byrne of a newly set up company called O’Modhrain Hall Limited, wants permission to replace it with a new four storey building containing four shop units, two office units and six apartments.

A local action group was set up last year to campaign for the retention of the building for community use. They have asked the Charities Regulator to make a public statement outlining if he has made a decision on the sale of the building.

The regulator has declined to comment. Wilkinson & Price Solicitors, the firm acting on behalf of the trustees who sold the building, was also contacted. They were asked if the sale had been approved and if so, what arrangements would be made to give the proceeds to the local community.

Cairbre Finan Snr said the query had been passed on to his clients. He said that any decisions about the whole situation would have to be made in consultation with the charities regulatory body and the sale was subject to their approval. The hall was sold at auction on July 26 2017 for €270,000. The planning process is separate to the sale and an applicant does not have to own a site to apply for permission.

