Advertise and Frankie Dettori to challenge strong Aidan O’Brien team at the Curragh this Sunday

Advertise, ridden by Frankie Dettori, is one of six runners who will line up at the Curragh this Sunday in the prestigious Keeneland Phoenix Stakes. He will attempt to become the first British trained winner of the Group One race since 1997.

Trained by Martyn Meade, the son of Showcasing previously won the Group 2 July Stakes last month and is set to face a very strong challenge from Aidan O’Brien, who has won the race an unprecedented sixteen times. The champion trainer will have four runners lead by Sergei Prokofiev, while he will also be represented by So Perfect, Gossamer Wings and The Irish Rover. The Jessica Harrington trained Indigo Balance is also declared to run.

Gordon Lord Byron, Urban Beat and Spirit of Valor are among the nine entries in the Group 3 Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Phoenix Sprint.

Racing on Sunday will get underway at 1.55pm with a seven race card. Gates open at 12noon.

The Keeneland Phoenix Stakes Family Festival theme will ensure there is a great variety of free entertainment and fun activities for younger racegoers throughout the afternoon, while admission for children under 18 is free.

