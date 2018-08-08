'Whole Lotta Rosaleen Festival' returns to Kill

It's that time of year again. The Whole Lotta Rosaleen music festival is back once more. Set up by the Talbot Family, in memory of their mother Rosaleen, who sadly passed away from a sudden illness in 2012, this is a popular event in Kill.

“Rosaleen had a great passion for music and passed this interest on to her children and throughout the community,” said a spokesperson for the Talbot family.

“Each year we hold this event in her memory and to raise money for charity. This year our charity is Saplings Special School for children with autism and complex needs, in Kill. The event will take place on Saturday, August 11, in The Old House beer garden from 1pm till late.”

SEE ALSO: Post transplant Kildare woman lives life to the full

GoFundMe and Facebook pages have been set up for anyone that would like to make a donation.

Tickets for the raffle are on are on sale in The Old House, Kill, with some great prizes on offer including a holiday to Spain, weekends away and lots more.