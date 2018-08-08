Free dog microchipping clinic in Kildare

Dogs Trust is offering free dog microchipping as part of National Chipping Week 2018 with a clinic organised for Maynooth next Tuesday, August 14.

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s leading dog welfare charity, has today launched details of their annual Nationwide Microchipping Awareness Campaign.

The campaign will run from August 13 to 19 in association with Government approved microchipping database Fido.

Sarah Lynch, Campaigns Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said; “Becoming lost and separated from their owners can be very distressing for dogs and incredibly stressful for loving owners. By having your dog microchipped and correctly registered, you could drastically reduce the amount of time you are apart. Dogs Trust wants to play a part in ensuring lost dogs are quickly reunited with their owners should they go missing and we cannot emphasize enough the many benefits of compulsory Microchipping and Registration. In association with Fido, we are delighted to be able to offer a nationwide Microchipping Certificate Amnesty to dog owners across Ireland, so please, check your dog’s details are up to date and if not, avail of the amnesty.”

Although it has been a legal requirement to have your dog microchipped, registered with a government approved database and be in possession of an up-to-date Microchipping Certificate since April 2016, Fido estimates less than half of dogs are fully compliant with the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations 2015.

Last year, only 25% of stray dogs entering Irish Pounds were reunited with their owners, however Dogs Trust believes through microchipping and correct registration, this figure could be greatly improved.

Dogs Trust wants to ensure that every dog in Ireland can be swiftly returned to their owners should they become lost or separated from them. That is why this year the charity will again be offering free microchipping clinics at Maxi Zoo stores in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow, as well as a Microchip Certificate Amnesty for dog owners across the country.

Free Chipping Clinics will be taking place at the following Maxi Zoo stores:

• Bray – August 13

• Maynooth – August 14

• Tallaght – August 16

• Finglas – August 17

Booking is essential so please visit www.DogsTrust.ie for more information.