Kildare gardai catch driver with three faulty discs on car

Court to follow

Photo taken from Garda Twitter

Gardaí in Naas have seized a car for displaying three faulty discs.

According to Naas Roads Policing Unit, the vehicle had false Tax, Insurance and NCT.

The unit detected two cars with no insurance during a checkpoint.