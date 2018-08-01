Kildare gardai catch driver with three faulty discs on car
Photo taken from Garda Twitter
Gardaí in Naas have seized a car for displaying three faulty discs.
According to Naas Roads Policing Unit, the vehicle had false Tax, Insurance and NCT.
The unit detected two cars with no insurance during a checkpoint.
Gardaí from Naas Roads Policing seize 2 vehicles for No Insurance. One of these vehicles had false Tax, Insurance and NCT discs displayed. Court appearances to follow in all cases. pic.twitter.com/it9fJnPYFk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 1, 2018
