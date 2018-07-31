Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday looks set to be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty winds, occasionally strong along the west and northwest coast.

A generally cloudy day overall with rain mainly concentrated in the west and north of the country, but elsewhere a good deal of dry weather apart from the isolated shower. The best of any sunny breaks in the south and east. Top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Overall this week the weather is expected to be changeable with showers or longer spells of rain and windy at times until Thursday with more settled conditions at the end of the week.

On Wednesday, there will be limited brighter intervals in eastern and northern areas at first, but becoming mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading countrywide.

The rain could be persistent and occasionally heavy in parts of the west and southwest during the afternoon and evening. Light winds with highs of 18 to 21 degrees. A mostly cloudy, misty, damp and humid night follows on Wednesday night with scattered rain and drizzle patches. Minimum temperatures no lower than the mid-teens.

On Thursday, further spells of rain and drizzle are forecast, but current indications suggest clearer sunnier conditions will develop in the east and southeast later in the day. A warm day with temperatures reaching up to 20 to 24 degrees, generally, but a little cooler in the Atlantic coastal fringes.

For the weekend, high pressure is signalled to build over Ireland from the south towards the end of the week and into the coming weekend, leading to a return to more generally settled conditions. Though a lot of dry weather overall is indicated, showers are still possible. Daytime highs at this stage look likely to be in the low to mid-twenties.