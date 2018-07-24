Man stole four Guinness kegs from Newbridge bar

A man who stole four kegs of Guinness from the Railway Bar in Newbridge appeared before Naas District Court last Thursday, July 19, charged with their theft.

The defendant was Christopher O’Reilly, 35, with an address listed as Tiglin, Ashford, Wicklow.

The kegs were never recovered. Mr O’Reilly told the court that he was with another man at the time, who sold the kegs

Mr O’Reilly is a recovering heroin addict, and was in the throes of addiction at the time of the theft of the Guinness.

Since then, he has spent time in Tiglin, a rehabilitation centre in Ashford, Co Wicklow, and is getting his life back on track, his barrister Aisling Murphy told the court.

The court also heard that he was cooperative with Gardai in relation to the offence.

Judge Zaidan wanted to know if he had helped Gardai in recovering the kegs, and was told that he had not.

Mr O’Reilly claimed not to know the name of the other man who helped him steal the kegs, emphasising that he was in the throes of addiction at that time.

Judge Zaidan considered sending the defendant to prison, but Mr O’Reilly pleaded with him that he had gotten his life back in order and was about to marry his long term partner, whom, he acknowledged, he had “put through hell”. The couple have children together.

Mr O’Reilly said he had been clean for the past two and a half years. He has not come to garda attention since the incident.

“I come from a broken family. My father was an alcoholic,” he told the court.

“I’ve been in prison before. It never works for me,” he said. “Tiglin works for me. Since I went there I’ve never looked back.”

Judge Zaidan fined him €1,000.