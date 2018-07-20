Kildare County Council asking motorists to take extra care on 'greasy roads'
Heavy rainfall after weeks of dry conditions
File Photo
Kildare County Council have issued a warning to motorists about 'greasy roads' today.
"Kildare County Council is reminding motorists to drive with extra care as many roads have become greasy following this mornings rainfall.
"The deposits, mixed with rain-water and the road surface can become greasy, causing a vehicle to slide if motorists are not taking care while driving, particularly on bends."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on