Kildare defendant said it was a waste of tax payers money bringing him to court

A man serving a jail sentence has told Naas District Court that bringing him to court on July 12 was a waste of taxpayer's money.

Patrick Lynch with an address given at 1 Our Lady's Place, Naas, was summonsed for driving without insurance or a driving licence on August 3 2017.

Willie Hughes BL, representing Mr Lynch, said at a previous hearing his solicitor, David Powderly, had asked that all charges against Lynch be taken together.

But Mr Lynch believed the Gardai had slipped it in and was upset as he wanted to get this period of his life over.

Judge Zaidan, applying the Probation Act, said Mr Lynch, who told court he was doing “great” in jail, “did not look too upset to him.”

Mr Lynch said it was a waste of taxpayer's money bringing him to court.