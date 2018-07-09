Kildare sheriff's uniform among items up for auction tomorrow

A unique look into the upstairs downstairs life of yesteryear can be glimpsed in the ‘Big House’ auction today and tomorrow, July 10 and 11.

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers will conduct a two day auction comprising 900 lots at The Chatsworth Auction Rooms, Chatsworth St., Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

This highly important sale will include items formerly housed at Morristown Lattin, Naas Co. Kildare, Albert House, Co. Sligo, an Irish American (Boston) Collection, Spire Hall (home of the Odlums Family), and select contents from other Fine Estates & Collections (Family Portraits, paintings, furniture and objets d’art.

The beginning of the sale comprises ‘The Family Silver’ including a rare 18th Century Irish Penal Chalice which has come directly from the Mansfield family having been in their family possession since the 1700’s.

Irish Silver is featured strongly in the sale and an important example is a George III Freedom Box presented by the King to The Hon. Thomas Packenham for ‘Brave and Spirited Conduct upon all occasions particularly on June 1 1794 (lot 43 €4500 – 6500).

Some of the highlights include a 3 stone diamond ring including an intense yellow centre stone (2.93ct) set in platinum (lot 102 €20,000 – 30,000).

Some items of Irish-American interest which have recently been discovered in an Irish House include a 19th Century portrait of George Washington after Gilbert Stuart (lot 474 €1000 – 1500), and a white marble portrait bust of George Washington (studio of Antoine Houdon 1741 – 1828) lot 475 €3000 – 4000. From the same collection there is a Clyde du Vernet Hunt (American 1861 - 1941) a painting depicting a slave girl milking a goat, giving an insight into the daily life on the plantations. (lot 798 €2000 – 3000).

Irish Furniture is well represented by a number of rare pieces from Irish craftsmen over the centuries. One such example is Lady Kildare’s Writing Desk a 19th Century mahogany ladies writing desk stamped “Carton – Lady Kildare – 634”, which came from Carton House (lot 451 €800 – 1200); and also a profusely carved mahogany side table in the 18th Century Irish style which features a central apron carved with a boars head amidst vine leaves, grapes and branches (lot 469 €3000 – 5000).

A Rare 19th Century High Sheriff of Ireland (Co. Kildare) uniform is being sold directly from the Mansfield Family, formerly of Morristown Lattin, Naas, Co. Kildare and is a most unusual and interesting item from Irish History and with his strong provenance is sure to attract interest (lot 286 €400 – 600); also for auction are other uniform jackets (including Kildare militia).

There is a sky blue 1963 Morris Minor Saloon Car for sale at an estimate of €2000 – 3000 (lot 335), and a Rare Kingsbury Motor “Blue Bird,” toy model car being sold from the Mansfield Family collection famously driven by Malcolm Campbell to break the land speed record.