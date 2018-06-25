Spacious stylish homes at Coill Dubh’s Hawthorn Manor

Hawthorn Manor is situated down tree-tunnelled country roads — away from the hustle and bustle of city life — though still within easy reach of all that modern life demands.

Homes of the highest standards in terms of energy efficiency, they boast natural light, spaciousness, attention to detail, and durability of material.

Deerhurst are creating a delightful new addition to the village of Coill Dubh. Hawthorn Manor is a small development of 53 mostly three and four bedroom family homes just on the edge of the village.

These luxury A rated energy homes feature the very latest in terms of building quality and design innovations. Organised around two landscaped green areas, the development is laid out to maximise safety and privacy, with a long-term view of a sustainable neighbourhood. The six different house types are designed by John Cross Architecture. They are generous in size, ranging up to 1,873 sq. ft. Hawthorn Manor homes are meticulously planned for comfort, to maximize space, and to give you the very best in terms of functional layout.

Over half the houses have been designed with upward expansion in mind, featuring attics suitable for conversion to accommodate an additional en-suite bedroom of over 300 sq.ft.

Roof structures have been strengthened and planning for Velux skylights has been obtained.

Security and sturdiness are reflected in the Malmo Ultra Tech composite front doors and the low-E external windows provide weather protection.

Every detail has been considered, from the sandstone pavers in the private patios to the wood burning stoves, from the modern kitchen to the plentiful storage space.

For further information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly on 045 868412.

The four-bed show home is open this Saturday and Sunday from 2pm – 4pm.