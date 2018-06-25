Cottage on 23 acres on market

An exciting opportunity to acquire an old cottage set on 23 acres has arisen at Sherlockstown, Sallins.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate have just been instructed in the sale of this very attractive property. Located at Sherlockstown and Prospect just outside Sallins Village (3½ km), this property is six km from Naas, seven km from Clane and access to the M7 Motorway is via Junction 9 (Naas North) leading both north and south.

The property extends to 23 acres together with a cottage and yard.

The single storey cottage comprises 1,000 sq.ft. with kitchen, bathroom, living room, utility, and three bedrooms.

It is in need of complete renovation and would be ideal for a replacement house, subject to planning permission. The yard includes a 3 span haybarn and a few outhouses. The lands are laid out in one block in two divisions and are currently in tillage.

They have extensive road frontage with natural boundaries and hedgerows.

The land are top quality and suitable either for grazing or tillage. The property and land is up for auction on Monday July 23 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge. Jordans Auctioneers are issuing a guide price of €350,000.