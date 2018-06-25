Old Meadow Stud on 119 acres near Kilcock up for sale

This superb stud farm near Kilcock is set on 119 acres and is up for auction at Lawlors Hotel, Naas, on Thursday July 5 at 3pm.

Lot 1 comprises a bungalow residence and stud farm buildings on 33 acres while lot 2 covers 67 acres of land, and lot 3 encompasses 19 acres.

Lot 4 takes in the entire property on 119 acres.

This outstanding stud farm comprises top quality lands with excellent shelter and would be ideally suited for bloodstock rearing and other farming purposes.

All the land is in grass and is of superb quality laid out in suitable sized fields. There is also an excellent water supply.

The farm is ideally located four miles from Kilcock, seven miles from Maynooth and Clane, and 22 miles from Dublin.

The property is in an area renowned for many stud farms including Loughtown Stud, Kilnamoragh Stud, Cottage Stud, Damastown Stud and Derrinstown Stud.

The bungalow comprises a sitting room/kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and toilet.

Out buildings include 38 loose boxes, extensive hay sheds, cattle pad for winter feeding, horse walker, and indoor lunging ring.

Inspection by appointment with Philip Byrne of Coonan Auctioneers on 087-8294582