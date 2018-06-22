Five cars seized during Kildare garda checkpoint

Number of offences detected

Photo taken from Garda Twitter

Five cars were seized during various Kildare garda operations.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected drivers with no insurance, tax or NCT.

Gardaí say court proceeding will follow for all five drivers.

15 fixed charge penalty notices were issued for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act, with fines and penalty points to issue.