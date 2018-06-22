Five cars seized during Kildare garda checkpoint
Number of offences detected
Photo taken from Garda Twitter
Five cars were seized during various Kildare garda operations.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected drivers with no insurance, tax or NCT.
Gardaí say court proceeding will follow for all five drivers.
15 fixed charge penalty notices were issued for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act, with fines and penalty points to issue.
