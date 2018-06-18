Gardai investigating 'nasty' aggravated burglary at Kildare pub

Gardaí in Clane are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary in Ovidstown, Straffan last week.

The burglary took place at Friel's Pub, between Clane and Barberstown, last Tuesday, June 12 at approximately 3:10pm. Gardaí described it as a 'nasty' incident.

Three males were seen running from the scene with various weapons, including an apparent machete and crowbar.

They are described as approximately 5’5 in height, two of the males were dressed in dark clothing. and one was in bright clothing and wearing a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact Clane gardaí on 045 868 262.