Motorist arrested by Kildare gardai for six major driving offences

Court to follow

A driver has been arrested after six major road traffic offences were detected by Kildare gardaí.

Naas Roads Policing unit say the driver was on their mobile phone, tested positive for alcohol and cocaine, had a false insurance disc, no tax, bald tyres, and defective lights.

Gardaí say a court date is imminent.