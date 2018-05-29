Minister Kehoe pays tribute to Kildare peacekeepers on International Day of UN Peacekeepers

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe today welcomed the theme of this year's International Day of UN Peacekeepers “70 Years of Service and Sacrifice” marking seven decades when more than one million men and women have served under the United Nations flag.

He paid tribute to those serving abroad at present, including a contingent from the Curragh.

SEE ALSO: Naas gardai arrest motorcyclist for speeding at up to 197kmph

Minister Kehoe said; "This year, the United Nations celebrates the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping and 2018 also marks significant anniversaries in relation to Ireland's UN peacekeeping role. It will be the 60th anniversary of Ireland’s first participation in a UN peacekeeping mission and it is the 40th anniversary of the first deployment of Defence Force personnel to Lebanon as part of the UNIFIL mission."

Minister Kehoe continued "Each year, the 29 May, offers a chance to pay tribute to the contributions of uniformed and civilian personnel from around the world, who have served and continue to serve in UN peacekeeping missions. It is fitting that Ireland marks this significant year in our history of UN peacekeeping by holding a State ceremony in Dublin Castle on 24th June. It will be an opportunity to show our pride in those who have served in our name with the UN while also calling to mind those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Minister went on to say "currently we have 637 brave women and men of the Defence Forces serving overseas in peacekeeping missions in various parts of the world. Since our first deployment, Irish Defence Forces personnel have completed almost 66,700 tours of duty. Today the UN honours their dedication, professionalism and courage.