Naas court hears of threats to teenager up on assault charge

A teenager, who has been charged with assault on another teen in the Kildare area in June 2017, appeared before Naas District Court on Thursday last, May 17 in connection with breaches of bail.

The teenager, who cannot be identified due to his age, was remanded in custody to Oberstown detention centre for one week to May 24, after Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that he had been involved in assaults while on bail.

He had appeared in court on April 5, when a victim impact statement by the female victim was heard by the court.

Last Thursday, Gardai said he was not present at his address once during a curfew times this year. The teenager's mother then said the family, including the teenager, were away, for a short period and there was nobody in the house.

Gardai said there were three incidents, including damage to a patrol car, when the teenager was on bail.

The family told the court the teenager was being threatened by others. His mother said he was “terrified.”

She said she was present at one of the alleged incidents mentioned by the Gardai and was herself pepper-sprayed. Judge Zaidan said he was trying to help the teenager and that they should let the Gardai investigate that.

The judge said nobody had the right to take the law into their own hands.

Conal Boyce, solicitor for the teenager, said his client had been supplied with alcohol by adults.

The teenager has already been assessed by a psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital.