Maynooth Access awards presented to Newbridge's St Conleth's Community College

Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Rose Ryan, Director of the Maynooth University Access Programme (MAP), presented awards for exceptional achievement to second level students and teachers in an award ceremony held at Maynooth University on Saturday 14 April in John Hume Lecture Theatre 1 on North Campus.

This annual event recognises students who have shown outstanding application, dedication and progress at school, often in the face of challenging circumstances. This ceremony is held in honour of their outstanding and inspirational contributions in education.



The Awards celebrate the accomplishments of young people in 3rd Year and 6th Year from these MAP-linked schools. The schools carefully considered their nominations and have chosen the young people because of the commitment, dedication and perseverance these students have shown to their coursework, their schools and their communities.



Maynooth believes that the Achievement Awards have a powerful impact at a crucial point in the lives of student participants as well as recognising the important role of teachers in directing students towards third level achievement. St Conleths has its fair share of dedicated and highly motivated students and staff.

Pictured above are the Newbridge St Conleth's Community College recipiients: Ms Lisa O'Connell, Jimmy Lin (6th Yr), Leah O'Halleron (6th Yr ), Mrs Stephanie McGovern, Ally Delaney (3rd Yr), Nimmy Rajan ( 3rd Yr), Jennifer NDipp (3rd Yr), Philip Nolan ( President of Maynooth NUI) Klaudia Zak ( 3rd Yr) , Mr Gerry Miller, Fiyin Oluokun (3rd Yr ), Mr Henry Durka & Ms Rose Ryan, Director of Maynooth Access Programme.

SEE ALSO: Campaign to get Ed Sheeran to sing song in memory of late Newbridge teen, Ben Conlon-Moran