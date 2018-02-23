Fundraising drive set up for Kildare man (26) battling cancer for third time

A fundraising campaign has been set up for a young Kildare man fighting cancer for the third time.

Michael (Mick) Mullan from Eadestown is currently receiving life-saving treatment in Dana–Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, the kind not available in Ireland.

Fundraisers galore are being set up by family members at home to try raise much needed funds for Mick’s treatment.

‘Laugh for Mick’ will take place in the Laughter Lounge in Dublin on April 19.

Mick graduated with a degree in law from one of America’s most prestigious institutions in Massachusetts, Harvard, last year.

As a baby, 16 months old, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma with a 1 in 4 chance of survival. After chemotherapy, surgery and a bone marrow transplant, Mick remained cancer free until he turned 22.

He had neuroblastoma as a baby, then renal cell cancer in 2013 while studying at Trinity College in Dublin.

He graduated with an honors degree, and was then accepted into Harvard Law School.

Since November 2015, he has been fighting metastasized renal cell cancer, and is still battling through.

The son of Patrick and Patricia Mullan of Eadestown, Mick attended Rathmore National School and Naas CBS, and played GAA for the local club.

He has two brothers, Ciaran and Dermot, and girlfriend of nine years, Mel Murphy from Ballymore.