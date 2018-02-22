Mum of Kildare television celebrity, Brian Dowling passes away

The death has taken place of Rosie (Rosaleen) Dowling (nee McKenna), mum of well known former Big Brother winner and television presenter, Brian Dowling.

Rosie, who lived at Newtown, Rathangan, passed away yesterday. She was a friendly caring woman and hugely popular member of the local community, who always had a kind word for everyone who crossed her path.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Gerry and children, Brian, Michelle, Valerie, Tracey, Paula, Aoife and Tara, as well as her adored grandchildren, Chloe, Shannon, Sean, Leah, Sadhbh, Sophie and Rian, sons in law Arthur, Eugene, Richard, Davitt, Michael and John, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

She will be reposing at her home on Saturday (February 24) from 12 o'clock. Her funeral will take place at the Church of Assumption, Rathangan on Sunday for 10am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

As a mark of respect, the tractor run, which was due to be held in the town on Sunday in aid of the Day Care Centre, has been cancelled.