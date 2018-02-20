Kildare County Council coming under pressure to develop DeBurgh gardens in Naas

Kildare County Council is to be asked today if it intends to use a CPO “or other acquisition method to get access to Woodlands gardens in Naas.”

The gardens form part of the former De Burgh estate in Naas, most of which is in public ownership.

Cllr. Seamie Moore has campaigned for several years to have the gardens made accessible to the public.

He will table a question at a Naas Municipal District meeting today asking KCC to facilitate public access “as there is presently no public entrance except by trespass.”

KCC has said it is preparing a masterplan for the site and that a comprehensive approach of this nature is needed given the work that's necessary.

It says 15 acres is in effective public ownership.