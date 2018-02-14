Extension to 99 home Rathangan estate refused

Thoval Properties Ltd has been refused planning permission for eight homes in Rathangan.

The company originally wanted to build one three-bed detached dormer bungalow and eight semi-detached three-bed dormer bungalows as an extension to the 99 home estate previously granted at Temple Mills, Yellowlough Cross, Sheean.

In the further information process the total number of houses was cut from nine to eight.

The council refused permission for the development on the new link road as it felt it would injure the residential amenities for the existing residents.

It also felt it did not tie in with the 99-house development, which has already been permitted.

The developers can appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks of the date of the decision.

This decision was made on January 31.